(L-R) Participants of Syrian peace talks Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a press conference after their meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Security zones and the exchange of prisoners were the two issues on the agenda in the ninth round of negotiations for a Syria ceasefire that began Monday in Astana.

Representatives from the Syrian Government and the armed opposition were negotiating within the Astana-9 process with the guarantor states - Russia, Turkey and Iran - intermediating the ceasefire, which has been in force for almost a year and a half in the Arab country.

"Bilateral and trilateral negotiations have begun within the framework of the Astana process on Syria," Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Anwar Zhainakov told reporters.

On the agenda are "the situation in the security zones and the preparations for the working group on (the exchanges of) prisoners," explained Aidarbek Tumatov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s director for Asia and Africa.

Delegations from the Syrian regime and the three guarantor countries were in the Kazakh capital, while representatives from the armed opposition would arrive Monday evening to participate in a plenary meeting Tuesday, during which a final declaration will be signed by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

Ahmad Toma, president of the so-called "temporary government" in Syria, is to head the armed opposition delegation, said Tumatov.

Also in attendance at the negotiations as observers are a delegation from Jordan and the UN Special Representative for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, who would arrive in Astana Monday afternoon.

The United States declined an invitation to participate in the talks, a decision criticized by Moscow.

Alexander Lavrentiev, the head of the Russian delegation, described the US decision as a pity and “shows that they are trying to follow their own path and not support the entire international community in the search for a solution to the Syrian conflict."

The previous round of negotiations in the Kazakh capital took place in December.

The main achievement of the Astana process has been the creation of four security zones in Syria - in the provinces of Idlib, Homs, Ghouta and on the border with Jordan - territories in which any military activity, including aircraft flights, is prohibited.