People attend the inaugural ceremony for South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 10 May 2022. EFE-EPA/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol takes an oath during his inauguration in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 10 May 2022. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL

In a departure from his hawkish remarks, South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, Tuesday said the door to peace talks with the North was open for a peaceful solution to the Korean conflict.

"While North Korea's nuclear weapon programs are a threat not only to our security and that of Northeast Asia, the door to dialog will remain open so that we can peacefully resolve this threat," Yoon said in his inauguration address.

"If North Korea genuinely embarks on a process to complete denuclearization, we are prepared to work with the international community to present an audacious plan that will vastly strengthen North Korea's economy and improve the quality of life for its people," he said. EFE