Handout photograph of Muhannad Ismael, head of the Covid-19 Detection by Cough and Voice Analysis (CDCVA) initiative being developed by a team of scientists in Luxembourg, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/Covid-19 Detection by Cough and Voice Analysis (CDCVA)

Researchers will launch a system to detect Covid-19 through voice and cough, which will allow better remote diagnosis and reduce the risk of contagion through physical contact between doctors and patients.

Covid-19 Detection by Cough and Voice Analysis (CDCVA) was developed by a team of scientists in Luxembourg.