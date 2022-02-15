Russian opposition leader and activist Alexei Navalny (C) is seen on a monitor screen during an offsite court session in the penal colony N2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Vladimir region, Russia, 15 February 2022. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV? collapse

Russian opposition leader and activist Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya (L) seen on a monitor screen during an offsite court session in the penal colony N2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Vladimir region, Russia, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian opposition leader and activist Alexei Navalny (C) is seen on a monitor screen during an offsite court session in the penal colony N2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, Vladimir region, Russia, 15 February 2022. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A new court case against jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Tuesday began at a prison colony outside Moscow, where he is being held.

This time around Navalny is facing charges of fraud, and, if found guilty, he will see his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence extended by 10 years.

Several journalists were banned from covering the closed-door trial and were asked by police officers to leave the vicinity.

“Alexei Navalny was detained under politically-motivated charges and should never have been imprisoned in the first place,” Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said.

“A closed-door trial without public access only makes one more suspicious about new human rights violations the Russian authorities are trying to hide.”

