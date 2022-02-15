A new court case against jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Tuesday began at a prison colony outside Moscow, where he is being held.
This time around Navalny is facing charges of fraud, and, if found guilty, he will see his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence extended by 10 years.
Several journalists were banned from covering the closed-door trial and were asked by police officers to leave the vicinity.
“Alexei Navalny was detained under politically-motivated charges and should never have been imprisoned in the first place,” Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said.
“A closed-door trial without public access only makes one more suspicious about new human rights violations the Russian authorities are trying to hide.”
