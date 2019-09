US President Donald J. Trump talks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

Tariffs of 15 percent announced by the government of the United States on Chinese imports worth $112 billion came into effect on Sunday, yet another episode in the ongoing trade spat between the world's top two economies.

The tariffs come into force at 12:01 am on Sunday, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. EFE-EPA