Kokona Hiraki of Japan competes in the Skateboarding Women's Park Final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Sky Brown of Britain competes during the Skateboarding Women's Park Final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Sakura Yosozumi of Japan competes during the Skateboarding Women's Park Final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Canadian athlete Andre e Grasse (L) and Team USA's Kenny Bednarek (up) and Noah Lyles (R) nearing the finish line in the men's 200m final in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/ Alberto Estévez

Canadian athlete Andre e Grasse celebrates after winning the men's 200m final in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/ Alberto Estévez

Team Italy in action during the Men's Team Pursuit first round during the Track Cycling events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Izu Velodrome in Ono, Shizuoka, Japan, 03 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Simone Consonni (L) and Filippo Ganna (R) of Team Italy celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's Team Pursuit Gold Medal final during the Track Cycling events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Izu Velodrome in Ono, Shizuoka, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Sydney McLaughlin (R) of the US and Femke Bol of the Netherlands compete in the Women's 400m Hurdles during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States broke her own 400 m hurdles world record to win the Olympic gold medal Wednesday with a time of 51.46.

She finished ahead of her compatriot Dalilah Muhamma, whose time of 51.58 also beat the previous record

The bronze medal, with a time of 52.03, a new European record, went to Dutch Femke Bol, who came into the final undefeated this year. EFE

efe-ks-lv