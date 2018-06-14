New York state authorities on Thursday filed suit against the Trump Foundation accusing it of numerous irregularities and "persistently illegal conduct," including allegedly illegally coordinating its efforts with the 2016 election campaign of now-President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit is the result of a two-year investigation and seeks to dissolve the foundation, as well as to make Trump and several of his children ineligible in New York to head non-profit organizations.

"As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality," said New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood in a statement.

"This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the Foundation and its directors accountable for its misuse of charitable assets," she added.

"The Foundation's grants made Mr. Trump and the Campaign look charitable and increased the candidate's profile to Republican primary voters and among important constituent groups," the lawsuit states.

According to the accusation, the organization collected more than $2.8 million that was used, under the direction of Trump campaign officials, to help influence the 2016 election.

In addition, Underwood accuses Trump of having used his foundation to pay legal expenses, promote his hotels and other businesses and to acquire personal items.

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday took to Twitter to defend himself against the accusations leveled by New York authorities.

"The sleazy New York Democrats ... are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won't settle this case!..." wrote Trump shortly after the lawsuit was made public.

The suit, filed in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, seeks to dissolve the foundation, restitution of damages resulting from the irregularities and to ban Trump from heading non-profit organizations for 10 years.

In addition, the suit accused Trump, and his children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric of "improper and extensive political activity, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions, and failure to follow basic fiduciary obligations" and is asking that the children be prohibited from serving in such capacities in non-profits for one year.