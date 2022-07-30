Doses of Imvanex vaccine used to protect against Monkeypox virus at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris, France, 27 July 2022. EFE-EPA/ALAIN JOCARD / POOL MAXPPP OUT/FILE

New York state declared a state of emergency on Friday amid an increase in monkeypox cases in recent days, especially in New York City.

"After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak," Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

“More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It's especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups,” she added.

