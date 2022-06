New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks before U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during their visit the Delavan Grider Community Center to grieve with the community where ten lives were lost to a mass shooting, in Buffalo, New York, USA, 17 May 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

The New York legislature Thursday passed a bill that bars anyone below 21 years from buying or owning semi-automatic rifles, weeks after a teenager shot dead 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket with his AR-15 gun.

"We cannot be satisfied by New York's already tough gun laws. Shooting after shooting makes it clear that they must be even stronger to keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Kathy Hochul said, in a statement, after the two houses passed the bill. EFE