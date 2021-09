New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference at The Nest in Queenstown, New Zealand, 31 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER MEECHAM AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004.

New Zealand on Monday extended the strict lockdown of Auckland for another week due to the persistence of Covid-19 transmission.

Auckland, the country’s most populous city which was confined with the rest of the country in mid-August after a single case of Covid-19 was reported, will remain under national alert level 4 until midnight on Sep. 21, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.EFE

