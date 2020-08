Family members of victims of the March 2019 mosque shootings arrive at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 24 August 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Christchurch (Australia), 23/08/2020.- Brenton Tarrant (C) during sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 24 August 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT PIXELATED AT SOURCE

Brenton Tarrant during sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 24 August 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT PIXELATED AT SOURCE

The Australian man who confessed to committing the 2019 terror attack against two New Zealand mosques that killed 51 people showed no remorse for the crimes he committed, according to testimony from the families of the victims in a court on Tuesday.

Brenton Tarrant, 29, is facing sentencing for 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism at the Christchurch High Court in a hearing that began on Monday and is scheduled to end on Thursday.

EFE-EPA

wat/pd/lds