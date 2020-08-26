Weedad Mohamedhosen speak during day three of the sentencing of Brenton Tarrant at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Che Ta Binti Mat Ludin speaks during day three of the sentencing of Brenton Tarrant at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Brenton Tarrant attends day three of the sentencing of Brenton Tarrant at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The author of the supremacist massacre against two mosques in Christchurch, which caused 51 deaths, has rejected his right to testify before the High Court of New Zealand, which will condemn him Thursday for the March 2019 incident, judicial sources told EFE.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, who took up his legal defense for this conviction phase that began Monday, pleaded guilty last March to 51 counts of murder, 40 for attempted murder and one for terrorism, avoiding a trial of more than six weeks.EFE-EPA

