Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah (C, left) a survivor of a deadly mosque shooting celebrates with supporters after Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison, outside the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Supporters of the victims hold signs after Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison, outside the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Christchurch Muslim leaders speak to the media after Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison, outside the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand mosque attacker sentenced to life in prison without parole

The Australian man who confessed to committing the 2019 terror attack against two New Zealand mosques that killed 51 people was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday.

This is the first time such a sentence has been imposed in the country. EFE-EPA

