The flag is flown at half mast at Te Manuka tutahi marae where families and friends of victims of the recent volcanic eruption are gathering in Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Whakatane (New Zealand), 10/12/2019.- Flowers a view of flowers placed in memory of victims of a volcanic eruption, in Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sydney (Australia), 09/12/2019.- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Foreign Minister Marise Payne address the media at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An undated satellite photo made available by MAXAR Technologies on Dec. 9 shows White Island (Whakaari) volcano in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand. EFE-EPA/SATELLITE IMAGE ©2019 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (Satellite image © 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

New Zealand police announced Tuesday it would open investigations to determine circumstances surrounding the deaths of five people following the eruption of Whakaari volcano on White Island in the country’s northeast.

New Zealand Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims announced in a press conference that the investigation would be criminal, which a later police statement corrected, saying it was "too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation." EFE-EPA