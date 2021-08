New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Morrison (not pictured) at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020 (reissued 17 August 2021). EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Tuesday declared a three-day nationwide lockdown after health workers detected the first local Covid-19 case in nearly six months.

The restrictions, which come amid fear that the case is related to the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus, will start from Tuesday midnight.. EFE

wat-ssk