New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime minister of New Zealand, her cabinet ministers and public service chief executives will take a 20 percent pay cut over the next six months in the fight against COVID-19.

"While this cut in itself won't shift the Government's overall fiscal position it is an acknowledgement that every person and organisation has a part to play as we unite to stamp out Covid-19 and save lives," Jacinda Ardern, who has been praised for her decisive and early handling of the crisis, said in a statement. EFE-EPA