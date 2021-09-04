New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a Covid 19 update at Parliament House, Wellington, New Zealand, 18 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK MITCHELL / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand on Saturday reported its first coronavirus-related death in over six months, the health ministry announced.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lamented the death of a female Covid-19 patient, who was in her 90s. EFE

