New Zealand’s director general of health reported 13 new local transmission cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said it’s possible the virus could have been in the community for weeks.

At a daily press conference alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said all the new cases were in Auckland and linked to the first four in one family announced two days ago.