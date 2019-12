A handout satellite photo made available by MAXAR Technologies shows the White Island (Whakaari) volcano one day after erupting, in New Zealand, 11 December 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

Sydney (Australia), 12/12/2019.- A C-130 Hercules arrives with survivors of the fatal Whaakaari Volcanic eruption in New Zealand, is transported on a stretcher from a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-130 Hercules at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, 12 December 2019. According to news reports on 12 December, the death toll has reached eight after two people died in hospital from their injuries. (Nueva Zelanda) EFE/EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sydney (Australia), 12/12/2019.- A survivor of the fatal Whaakaari Volcanic eruption in New Zealand, is transported on a stretcher from a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-130 Hercules at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, 12 December 2019. According to news reports on 12 December, the death toll has reached eight after two people died in hospital from their injuries. (Nueva Zelanda) EFE/EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two people who were injured in the recent eruption of the Whakaari volcano in northeastern New Zealand died overnight at hospital, taking the death toll to 16, authorities reported.

So far, the police have confirmed the deaths of eight people, while another eight remain missing, but authorities have said the latter have virtually no chance of survival.