Kabul (Afghanistan), 12/05/2020.- People react at the scene of an attack at an MSF (Doctors without Borders) clinic in Kabul, Afghanistan, 12 May 2020. Gunmen entered the MSF clinic in Kabul where gunfight is reportedly still ongoing. (Atentado, Afganistán) EFE/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Jalalabad (Afghanistan), 12/05/2020.- People shift injured victims of a suicide bomb attack to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 12 May 2020. According to media reports, at least 40 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at a funeral of a local police commander in Khewa district of Nangarhar province. (Atentado, Afganistán) EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI ALTERNATIVE CROP

An Afghan soldier stands guard near the scene of an attack at an MSF (Doctors without Borders) clinic in Kabul, Afghanistan, 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An Afghan woman is brought to Emergency hospital for medical treatment after she was injured during an attack at an MSF (Doctors without Borders) clinic in Kabul, Afghanistan, 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JAWAD JALALI

Jalalabad (Afghanistan), 12/05/2020.- An injured victim of a suicide bomb attack is shifted to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 12 May 2020. According to media reports, at least 40 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at a funeral of a local police commander in Khewa district of Nangarhar province. (Atentado, Afganistán) EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Two newborns were among 16 people shot dead on Tuesday when three gunmen stormed a maternity clinic in a hospital run by a global medical charity in the west of the Afghan capital, officials said.

In a separate attack in eastern Afghanistan, a suicide bomber hit the funeral of a police commander, killing at least 24 people and injuring nearly 70.