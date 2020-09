Olympique Marseille's Florian Thauvin (C) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa (R) scuffles with Olympique Marseille's Jordan Amavi (C) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Pa?ris, France, 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (C) argues with French referee Jerome Brisard (R) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (R) argues with Olympique Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez (L) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward, Neymar Jr, has accused Olympique Marseile’s Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez of using a racial slur during an incident at the end of the Ligue 1 match between the two sides on Sunday night.

Five players were sent off during the brawl in stoppage time of Le Classique at the Parc des Princes in Paris, which Marseille won 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Florian Thauvin. EFE-EPA

rcf/ks