A handout photo made available by Sea-Eye shows crew of vessel 'Seefuchs' during a rescue mission of 16 migrants aboard a wooden boat in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, Sept. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT/SEAEYE

A rescue ship belonging to Sea-Eye was expected to reach an area off the coast of Libya on Thursday as part of the second rescue mission launched by the German NGO this year.

"Seefuchs" set sail from Malta the day before with the goal of preventing deaths from drowning and helping migrants distressed in the Mediterranean Sea.

"Even the continuing threat by the Libyan coast guard and the attempts of the Italian justice to stop private sea rescue, cannot stop us from doing our humanitarian duty," said the NGO's founder, Micheal Buschheuer.

Seefuchs was manned by a crew of 10 and led by Johann Rieß, Sea-Eye said.

The NGO has been engaged in rescue operations in the area since Apr. 2016, while Seefuchs has been operational since May last year, a statement said.

The organization said it had rescued some 13,284 people "from distress."