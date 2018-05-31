A teenager mourns over the body of a young man killed during a Mother's Day march, in Managua, Nicaragua, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Mercedes Zapata cries at the wake of her son, who was killed during a Mother's Day march, in Managua, Nicaragua, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Irma Zapata (L) comforts her sister Mercedes Zapata (R) at the wake of her son, who was killed during a Mother's Day march, in Managua, Nicaragua, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Nicaraguan Health Minister Sonia Castro confirmed Thursday that 15 people have died and 199 have been wounded over the past two days of anti-government protests around the country.

At public and private health centers nationwide "(medical) attention was provided to 199 people who were injured and we also have 15 fatalities," said the minister at a press conference together with other top public officials.

This is the second time since the eruption of the crisis on April 18 that the Daniel Ortega government has confirmed fatalities resulting from the protests, although humanitarian organizations say that the death toll so far stands at about 100.

The first time the government acknowledged protest deaths was when Vice President Rosario Murillo spoke of 10 fatalities in an April 20 appearance before reporters.

The assistant director of the National Police, Francisco Diaz, on Thursday at the press conference read from a report specifying that of the 15 deaths over the past two days, seven occurred in Managua, four in Esteli, three in Chinandega and one in Masaya.

On Thursday, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights released a preliminary report in which it lists at least 11 deaths and 79 people injured during the incidents on Wednesday and Thursday, and it energetically condemned the acts of violence and repression "ordered" by the government.

Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said that the government is "confronting with reason and the law this criminal wave" and denied the existence of "shock troops or paramilitary groups aligned with the government," adding that the Ortega administration had not and will "never" provoke such "sorrowful and tragic events."

He urged the "authorities to coordinate the effort for national dialogue, call for calm and cease all violence, with an eye toward continuing to work for security, justice and peace."

A Catholic Church-mediated national dialogue to find a way out of the crisis was begun on May 16 with the participation of an alliance of civil society sectors and the government but it was suspended last week.

The Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua warned on Thursday that the dialogue will not be resumed as long as the government continues with its repression.

Nicaragua is mired in a socio-political crisis that began with protests over government-sponsored social security reforms but continued even after the Ortega administration cancelled the reforms, exacerbated as a result of the demonstrators killed.