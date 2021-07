People having drinks at a bar after nightlight reopened in Sitges. EFE/FILE/Alejandro García

Members of the National Nightlife Federation in Spain demonstrating in Barcelona. EFE/FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

Faced with soaring numbers of new coronavirus infections among unvaccinated young people, Barcelona announced Tuesday it would shut down nightlife venues starting this weekend.

“We cannot pretend that we have overcome the virus. The data is worrying and the number of infections is growing at an exponential rate far beyond what we can afford,” Catalonia’s regional government spokesperson, Patricia Plaja, told a press conference. EFE

