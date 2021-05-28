Brest (France), 23/05/2021.- Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Brest and PSG at Francis Le Ble stadium in Brest, France, 23 May 2021. (Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Sports apparel giant Nike confirmed Friday that it ended its relationship with Brazilian soccer player Neymar last year after he refused to cooperate in an investigation into an alleged sexual assault lodged by an employee of the firm.

"Nike terminated its relationship with the athlete because he refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation into credible allegations of misconduct brought by a female employee," a company statement said.

When the company announced its break with the Paris Saint-Germain attacker in August, it did not disclose the reasons for that decision.

According to the complaint, the alleged assault occurred in 2016, when the soccer player was in New York and the employee came to his hotel room to coordinate events and logistics. Neymar tried to force her to perform oral sex on him, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.

The employee filed a complaint in 2018 within a forum created by Nike to allow female workers at the firm to "share experiences and concerns," Nike added in its statement.