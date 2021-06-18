Players of FC Basel celebrating after the Super League championship soccer match FC Basel against FC Sion, in Basel. EFE/EPA/FILE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Broendby players celebrate winning the Danish soccer league on May 24 in Copenhagen. EFE/EPA/FILE/Liselotte Sabroe

Nine European leagues will join forces for television rights in a pioneering initiative, sources from European Leagues and Spain’s LaLiga told Efe.

The project, which involves competitions in Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Iceland, Latvia and Kazakhstan, will market and sell the competitions as a single entity in the international market.

Together, the nine competitions play 1,500 matches per season.

The package will offer an additional novelty by including leagues that compete from autumn to spring – Denmark, Switzerland, Poland, Northern Ireland and Slovakia – and those that compete in summer – Norway, Iceland, Latvia and Kazakhstan.