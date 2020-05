A man walks past a burnt barricade during a protest held outside the Nissan's plant at Zona Franca industrial state after the company announced its plans of shutting down the plant in Barcelona, Spain, 28 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Several Nissan workers block a road near of a Nissan plant in the village of Montcada i Reixac after Nissan announced its plans of shutting down its plant in Barcelona, Spain, 28 May 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan reported that it will dismantle Barcelona's facilities affecting up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs after some 40 years of business. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

A man takes a selfie as Nissan workers burn tires outside the Nissan's plant at Zona Franca industrial state after the company announced its plans of shutting down the plant in Barcelona, Spain, 28 May 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan reported that it will dismantle Barcelona's facilities affecting up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs after some 40 years of business. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Japanese carmaker Nissan on Thursday confirmed that it is closing its manufacturing plant in Barcelona, calling it a "difficult" decision following the economic woes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida announced the closure while releasing the financial results of the company for the fiscal year 2019-20 - that ended in March - which showed that the company had slipped into a loss for the first time in 11 years.EFE-EPA

