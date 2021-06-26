Children light candles during a small vigil in memory of those missing in the collapse of the 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, US, 25 June 2021. EFE/ Giorgio Viera

Leo Soto rests during a small vigil in memory of those missing in the collapse of the 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, US, 25 June 2021. EFE/ Giorgio Viera

No answers yet on US building collapse as rescuers race against time

Family members of the victims and survivors of the collapse of a residential building in the seaside locality of Surfside in the Miami-Dade county of Florida, United States, have not received any answers from authorities and remained in limbo on Friday evening, over 36 hours after the sudden and inexplicable incident.

A day after 55 of the Champlain Towers South Condo's 136 units collapsed at around 1.30 am within seconds, little progress has been made in the efforts to rescue possible survivors. EFE