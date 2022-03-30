No progress has been made in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin said Wednesday.
Heading into the latest round of negotiations that were being held in Istanbul this week, Russia had claimed it was reducing its activity around Kyiv “to build trust”, while Ukraine said it was willing to discuss becoming neutral instead of seeking to join Nato.
"We cannot ascertain any breakthroughs, anything very promising. We have quite a lot of work ahead of us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his daily telephone press briefing.
"What is positive is that the Ukrainian side has at least started to specifically formulate and put on paper what it is proposing. So far we had not managed to achieve that," Peskov said.
(...)