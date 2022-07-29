Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the Commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 09 October 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House during his first public in-person appearance since contracting Covid-19, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Joe Biden told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that the policy of the United States toward Taiwan remains unchanged, the White House said.

The statement followed a two-hour-long telephone conversation between the two leaders amid rising bilateral tensions over US tariffs on Chinese products, the war in Ukraine and, most notably, a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said.

(...)