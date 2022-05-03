Sri Lanka’s main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), on Tuesday presented two motions of censure against the president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and his government, which has been heavily criticized for the management of the serious economic crisis gripping the island nation.
"SJB hands over two No Confidence Motions; against the President and the Government, to the Speaker of the Parliament," the party led by Sajith Premadasa said on Twitter.
SJB hopes to impeach the president and abolish the constitutional amendments championed by Rajapaksa when he took office after the 2020 elections, which grant enormous powers to the president.
(...)