Colombo (Sri Lanka), 02/05/2022.- People wait to buy petrol at a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 May 2022. Protests erupted across the country, calling for the president'Äôs resignation for failing to address the current economic crisis. Sri Lanka faces its worst ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 02/05/2022.- Protesters shout slogans during the day and night occupy protest, calling for the resignation of the president over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis, in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 May 2022. Protests erupted across the country, calling for the president'Äôs resignation for failing to address the current economic crisis. Sri Lanka faces its worst ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 01/05/2022.- Supporters of Sri Lanka'Äôs main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) march during International Labor Day rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 May 2022. The International Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for laborers' rights. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 01/05/2022.- Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader and leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa (C) marches during International Labor Day rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 May 2022. The International Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for laborers' rights. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Colombo (Sri Lanka), 02/05/2022.- Protesters shout slogans during the day and night occupy protest, calling for the resignation of the president over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis, in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 May 2022. Protests erupted across the country, calling for the president'Äôs resignation for failing to address the current economic crisis. Sri Lanka faces its worst ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka’s main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), on Tuesday presented two motions of censure against the president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and his government, which has been heavily criticized for the management of the serious economic crisis gripping the island nation.

"SJB hands over two No Confidence Motions; against the President and the Government, to the Speaker of the Parliament," the party led by Sajith Premadasa said on Twitter.

SJB hopes to impeach the president and abolish the constitutional amendments championed by Rajapaksa when he took office after the 2020 elections, which grant enormous powers to the president.

(...)