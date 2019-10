Military aircraft fly past Tiananmen Square during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China, Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) rides in an open top limousine to review a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China, Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Chinese troops march past Tiananmen Square during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China, Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) waves as he rides in an open top limousine to review a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China, Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) is flanked by former Presidents Hu Jintao (L) and Jiang Zemin (R) at a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China, Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's president on Tuesday said in an address on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic that no force could halt the advance of the country and its people.

"Seventy years ago on this day, Comrade Mao Zedong solemnly declared here to the world that the PRC was founded and the Chinese people had stood up," Xi Jinping said from the balcony on the Gate of Heavenly Peace in front of Tiananmen Square.