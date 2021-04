Demonstrators carry a banner that reads 'MDY Mahar Aung Myay Strike' flash the three-fingre salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Demonstrators carry placards and flash the three-finger salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 19 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Armed military soldiers gather near barricades in front of a bank building at downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Dozens of Myanmar youth who saw no results following peaceful protests against the military junta, have in recent months joined military training with ethnic rebel groups that have been fighting the state for decades.

“Actually I’m supposed to be chilling with my friends,” 22-year-old Ko Chin Paung told EFE, puffing on a local cigar in a forest close to the Thai border, where dozens of young people have been receiving arms training for weeks. EFE