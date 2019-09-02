A long-exposure image at night shows the Atlantic Ocean off Indialantic, Florida, on Sept. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 5 storm that was forecast to strike the state is now expected to pass to the east of Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Beachgoers walk along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean at dawn in Indialantic, Florida, on Sept. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 5 storm that was forecast to strike the state is now expected to pass to the east of Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A beachgoer walks along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean at dawn in Indialantic, Florida, on Sept. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 5 storm that was forecast to strike the state is now expected to pass to the east of Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Female inmates from the Brevard County Jail fill sandbags to hand out to residents preparing for Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 1, 2019, in Cocoa, Florida. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A handout photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Dorian over the Atlantic Ocean approaching the Bahamas and Florida on Sept. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOAA

Miami, Sep 1 (EFE). Bahamian officials have not received any report of fatalities from Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall in the archipelago on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 295 km/h (185 mph), the director-general of the country's tourism ministry said.

"It's devastating," Joy Jibrilu said. "There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported." The storm slammed into Elbow Cay, Abacos, at 12.40 pm EDT (16.40 GMT), and made a second landfall about 80 minutes later near Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island. EFE-EPA