Miami, Sep 1 (EFE). Bahamian officials have not received any report of fatalities from Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall in the archipelago on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 295 km/h (185 mph), the director-general of the country's tourism ministry said.
"It's devastating," Joy Jibrilu said. "There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported." The storm slammed into Elbow Cay, Abacos, at 12.40 pm EDT (16.40 GMT), and made a second landfall about 80 minutes later near Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island. EFE-EPA