A general aerial view of the Rohingya refugee camp at Shalbagan during the repartition day in Teknuf, Bangladesh, 22 August 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/SUMAN PAUL

Dhaka, Oct 30 (efe-epa). – Bangladesh on Wednesday denied the presence of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) in its territory and accused Myanmar of making “hollow promises and unsubstantiated claims” over the Rohingya crisis.

ARSA militants were behind an attack on multiple government posts in Myanmar's Rakhine region on Aug. 25, 2017, which led to a brutal military crackdown in the region and resulting in 740,000 Rohingyas fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh.