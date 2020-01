Emergency services personnel walk amidst the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board, in Shahriar, Iran, 8 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Members of the International Red Crescent collect bodies of victims around the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board, in Shahriar, Iran, 8 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A view of victims possessions around the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board, in Shahriar, Iran, 8 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

There were no survivors from the Ukraine International Airlines crash on Wednesday near Tehran, according to the Iranian emergency organization.

The organization's head, Pir-Hossein Kolivand, told local agency Fars that all of the 176 people – 167 passengers and nine crew members – on board the aircraft had died in the accident. EFE-EPA