Afghan soldiers prepare to reach the scene of a plane crash near Ghazni, Afghanistan, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SAYED MUSTAFA

No survivors after passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan

A passenger plane on Monday crashed in an eastern region of Afghanistan killing all people aboard, according to the Afghan authorities.

The Taliban claimed they had shot down a United States craft.