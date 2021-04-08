Comb of Twitter captures of the Real Madrid soccer players Misa Rodríguez, Marco Asensio, Marcelo Vieira, Henrique Casemiro, and Vinicius Jr. EFE-EPA/Twitter

No to Misogyny: Soccer world rallies around female goalie after online abuse

Football clubs and players have rallied in support of Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez after she faced a barrage of misogynistic abuse over a now-deleted image to celebrate her club’s victory over Liverpool.

The Spanish female goalkeeper tweeted an image of Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, celebrating the club’s (3-1) Champions League victory Tuesday night, alongside a picture of her screaming in an on-field joy picture.

She captioned the composite picture: “Same passion.”

What followed next was a wave of sexist and misogynistic comments, forcing her to delete the tweet.

Asensio, Vinícius Júnior, Marcelo Vieira and many others jumped in support of the beleaguered female footballer.

Asensio was one of the first to tweet a viral message in her support.

“Same passion. Let nothing and no one prevent you from saying what you think,” he wrote and posted another combination of pictures showing Misa and himself screaming in celebration.

Several other players and clubs posted a flood of images, combined with the one Misa posted in her original tweet.

They tweeted the pictures captioned "same passion."

Barcelona also showed solidarity and published a photograph of Argentine Lionel Messi and Mariona Caldentey, celebrating their goals and victories with the same gestures.