Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs during the closing ceremony of the XVII World Summit of the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, in Merida, Yucatan state, Mexico, Sep.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/CUAUHTEMOC MORENO

US activist Berenice King, daughter of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate (1964) Martin Luther King Jr., speaks during the 'Celebrating Our Differences' forum, during the XVII World Summit of the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, in Merida, Yucatan state, Mexico, Sep.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/CUAUHTEMOC MORENO

Yemeni, Tawakkol Karman (R), Nobel Peace Prize in 2011, speaks during the plenary 'The Responsibility of Global Media in the preservation of Peace', in the framework of the XVII World Summit of the Nobel Prizes, in the city of Merida in the state of Yucatan, Mexico, Sep.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

View of the checkpoints for participants at the 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, in Merida, Mexico, Sep.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

Former president of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos (L), along with President of the Captain Planet Foundation, Laura Seydel (C), and US Nobel Peace Prize laureate (1997) Jody Williams (R), participate in the Climate Change Forum, during the XVII World Summit of the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, in Merida, Yucatan state, Mexico, Sep.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/CUAUHTEMOC MORENO

US activist Berenice King (R), daughter of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate (1964) Martin Luther King Jr., talks with Guatemalan activist Rigoberta Menchu (L), Nobel Peace Prize laureate (1992), at the 'Celebrating Our Differences' forum, during the XVII World Summit of the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, in Merida, Yucatan state, Mexico, Sep.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/CUAUHTEMOC MORENO

Equality, tolerance have to become parts of our life, says Ricky Martin

The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates ended on Saturday in the Mexican city of Merida with a call for ensuring human coexistence with mutual respect, and committing to prevent a further deterioration of our planet.

In the closing ceremony, the governor of the southeastern Mexican state of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, praised the success of the meeting and the experiences the the event would leave back for the state.