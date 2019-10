Images of (L-R) Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, and Michael Kremer, winners of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2019, are displayed at a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/KARIN WESSLEN

Goran K. Hansson (C), Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and academy members Peter Fredriksson (L) and Jakob Svensson, announce the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, 14 October 2019. Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, and Michael Kremer receive this year's Nobel Prize in Economics. EFE/EPA/KARIN WESSLEN

Nobel Prize in Economics goes to Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, French-American Esther Duflo and American Michael Kremer, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday.

The trio was recognized for "their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty," the academy said in a statement.