Activist Ray McGovern is detained after being removed from the hearing room as CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel testifies during her Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A protester calling for the shutdown of Guantanamo is removed from the hearing room as CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel testifies during her Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel testifies during her Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tasos Katopodis

CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel greets Democratic Senator from California Diane Feinstein (2-R), Ranking Member Mark Warner (R) and Democratic Senator from Oregon Ron Wyden (L) prior to testifying during her Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel is sworn in prior to testifying during her Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald Trump's nominee to head the CIA, Gina Haspel, vowed here Wednesday that she would not renew the harsh interrogation program the agency put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, a program which she helped oversee.

Haspel, a career CIA officer, made the statement during her confirmation hearing before the US Senate Intelligence Committee.

"I understand that what many people around the country want to know about me are my views on the CIA's former detention and interrogation program," she told the committee.

"Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, the CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program," Haspel said.

What most concerns senators is Haspel's possible role in authorizing torture in 2002 when she oversaw a CIA "black site" in Thailand, where Abu Zubaida and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, accused of being Al Qaeda members, were interrogated.

Abu Zubaida, whose interrogation preceded Haspel's tenure at the secret prison, was waterboarded 83 times.

Meanwhile, with Haspel in charge, Al-Nashiri was waterboarded three times, according to records released by the US Congress.

The CIA closed its prison in Thailand in 2002, after which Haspel started working for Jose Rodriguez, director of the agency's Clandestine Service.

In 2005, at Haspel's request, Rodriguez ordered the destruction of 92 videotapes of interrogation sessions, allegedly to protect the identities and lives of the agents involved.

Haspel, 61, has been widely criticized for ordering the destruction of those videotapes, as they could have contained further proof of the CIA carrying out torture.

The George W. Bush administration insisted that waterboarding and other extreme interrogation tactics did not amount to torture, even though the United States imposed long prison terms on Japanese military officers who waterboarded US prisoners during World War II.

Waterboarding and other "enhanced interrogation" techniques were prohibited by President Barack Obama shortly after being sworn in in 2009.

President Donald Trump, however, has defended the effectiveness of torture.

Haspel faces a difficult confirmation, as Republicans hold a slim 51-49 seat majority in the Senate.

Some Republicans, including Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, have already announced that they will vote against Haspel's confirmation because of her role in the CIA interrogation program.