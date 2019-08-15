A Royal Malaysian Police forensics truck arrives for a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Sembilan, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A body presumed to be missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin arrives at Tunku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An undated handout photo made available by the British based Lucie Blackman Trust showing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London who was missing in Malaysia (reissued Aug. 13, 2019). EFE-EPA FILE/LUCIE BLACMAN TRUST/ FAMILY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: LUCY BLACMAN TRUST/ FAMILY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The London schoolgirl found dead in a Malaysian jungle two days ago died from internal bleeding likely caused by lack of food or prolonged stress, police said Thursday.

Fifteen-year-old Nora Quoirin’s body was found Tuesday beside a stream 2.5 kilometers (1.55 miles) from the Dusun Hotel from where she went missing on Aug. 4 while on a family holiday.

“The cause of death was upper gastrointestinal bleeding” from prolonged stress or lack of food, Negri Sembilan Police Chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters after a post-mortem examination.

She died two or three days before she was found, police believe.

“For the time being there is no element of abduction or kidnapping,” he said.

Further tissue analysis is being conducted.

The teenager's family on Wednesday thanked all those involved in the search for Nora.

“Nora is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely,” the family said in a statement a day after her body was found.

“The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken,” they added.

More than 350 police officers, volunteers and firefighters had scoured the Negeri Sembilan nature reserve, about 60 kilometers (37.3 miles) south of Kuala Lumpur.

Local police were investigating her disappearance as a missing person’s inquiry.

However, the Lucie Blackman Trust, which was working closely with the family, said last week that “contrary to several reports that police are NOT treating Nora's disappearance as an abduction, the family have been told directly by police that they are treating it as both an abduction and missing persons case.”

On Monday, Quoirin’s French father and Irish mother offered a 50,000-ringgit (about $12,000) reward donated by an anonymous Belfast businessman for information leading to her return.

They had previously said Quoirin was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, and that she "struggles with coordination" and would not have gone anywhere on her own. EFE

