A Gazprom office in St. Petersburg, Russia, 21 July 2022. Gas deliveries through Russia-Germany pipeline Nord Stream 1 resumed on 21 July following a scheduled 10-days maintenance pause. EPA-EFE FILE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany reopened Thursday after 10 days of scheduled maintenance work, according to flow data provided by the operator.

The pipeline was running at approximately 30 percent of the maximum capacity, according to Klaus Müller, president of the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) regulatory office, on Twitter.

Supply data from Nord Stream indicates that gas started flowing from 6 am local time (04:00 GMT).

(...)