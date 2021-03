Test-firing of a newly developed new-type tactical ballistic missile in North Korea, 25 March 2021 (issued 26 March 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ri Pyong-chol (4-L), vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, applauds as North Korea test-fires a new type of a tactical guided missile that was launched into the East Sea from the North Korean town of Hamju, South Hamgyong Province, on March 25 2021 (issued 26 March 2021).

North Korea on Saturday accused the United States president's response to its missile testing as an act of "provocation," saying it has the right to self-defense and warning of possible consequences if these comments persist.

After Pyongyang on Thursday launched two ballistic missiles, the first since Joe Biden came to power and in breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions, the US president warned that "there will be responses if they choose to escalate." EFE-EPA