A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showing the hypersonic missile Hwasong-8 newly developed by it in Toyang-ri, test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK, in Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, in North Korea, 28 September 2021 (Issued 29 September 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea Sunday said the United Nations Security Council was applying double standards and keeping mum about joint war drills between the US and its allies but faulted Pyongyang for the “self-defensive” military activities.

Jo Chol Su, director at the foreign ministry's Department of International Organizations, said the UNSC, at the American instigation, held a closed-door meeting over North Korean missile launches.

“(The meeting) means an open ignorance of and wanton encroachment on the sovereignty of (North Korea) and a serious intolerable provocation against it,” Jo said in a statement released by the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA). EFE