North Korea Sunday said the United Nations Security Council was applying double standards and keeping mum about joint war drills between the US and its allies but faulted Pyongyang for the “self-defensive” military activities.
Jo Chol Su, director at the foreign ministry's Department of International Organizations, said the UNSC, at the American instigation, held a closed-door meeting over North Korean missile launches.
“(The meeting) means an open ignorance of and wanton encroachment on the sovereignty of (North Korea) and a serious intolerable provocation against it,” Jo said in a statement released by the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA). EFE