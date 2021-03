A lapel pin bearing the portrait of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-il are visible on the lapel of North Korean Embassy in Malaysia counselor Kim Yu Song before he speaks to journalist before leaving the country, outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 March 2021. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

North Korea's diplomatic staff vacated its embassy in Kuala Lumpur Sunday, alleging that the Malaysian government had conspired against Pyongyang after the extradition of a North Korean citizen to the United States.

Counselor Kim Yu Song, in a statement, accused the Malaysian government of "destroying the foundation of our bilateral relations" after a court allowed the extradition of Mun Chol-Myong to face money laundering charges in the US. EFE-EPA