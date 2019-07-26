A handout image released by the official North Korean Central News Agency on July 26, 2019, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un overseeing the launch of a new tactical guided weapon in North Korea, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/KCNA

North Korea on Friday confirmed it had launched two short-range missiles the previous day in what it claimed was a test of a new tactical guided weapon, according to the state-run KCNA agency.

This has led to increased tensions in the region, and prompted the United States to send a warning to Pyongyang asking it to refrain from further provocations.

The test was carried out from the country's eastern coast and was personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, KCNA said.

The test was described as a "show of strength" in the face of upcoming joint military drills by South Korea and the United States scheduled for August.

North Korea claimed that the new weapon was a "sophisticated" system that included a low-altitude guided missile that would be difficult to intercept.

The two missiles were launched early Thursday from the vicinity of the coastal city of Wonsan, according to official reports by South Korea.

South Korean intelligence had concluded late Thursday that this was a new type of missile, different from the ones used in the North's previous ballistics tests in May.

This was the first weapons test by Pyongyang since the June 30 surprise meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border.

After Trump stepped into the North Korean territory and quickly returned to the South Korean side, the two leaders agreed to push forward dialog for a breakthrough in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

But North Korea has been repeatedly protesting the upcoming "19-2 Dong Maeng" military drills to be jointly conducted by the US and South Korea next month. The military exercise will, however, have a lesser deployment than before.

The test on Thursday was also a mark of protest against the introduction of "ultramodern offensive weapons" by South Korea, in an apparent allusion to new US fighter planes purchased by the government in Seoul and which will be deployed in 2021.

KCNA reported that Kim had attended the launch of “a new type of tactical guided weapon”, and the exercise was a “solemn warning to South Korean warmongers” attempting to intimidate North Korea with military exercises.

Initially, the authorities in Seoul said one of the missiles had a trajectory of 430 km (267 miles) and the other traveled some 690 kilometers, before falling into the sea. But South Korean experts have now revised the observation.

Both projectiles flew about 600 km, reached a maximum height of 50 km and are similar to the Russian-made surface-to-surface Iskander missile, taking into account the parabolic trajectory and other data.

Military sources cited by South Korean Yonhap agency explained that the missiles had a pull-up maneuver in the dive phase, showing a similar pattern to that of Iskander.

While Pyongyang has used Iskander missiles in the past but the projectiles tend to have a range of around 400 km, significantly less than that of the weapons tested on Thursday. This led to speculations that it could be a new missile model.

With these launches, the North Korean regime has warned Seoul not to carry out what it called suicidal acts, alluding to its military exercises and acquisition of new weapons, and told its southern neighbor not to make the mistake of ignoring its warnings.

The US, which in the past has shown patience over frequent ballistic tests by North Korea, urged Pyonyang to bring an end to these “provocations”.

“This administration is committed to diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans, and we continue to press and hope for these working-level negotiations to move forward,” US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said at a press conference.

And Trump, in an interview with Fox News channel, insisted that North Korea has not conducted nuclear tests, such as those before the rapprochement process with the US, and that these were just "smaller" missiles.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also downplayed the importance of these tests and attributed it to Pyongyang's attempt to reassert its position ahead of a likely resumption of negotiations between the two countries.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Pompeo said that contacts between the Washington and Pyongyang working groups could resume in a couple of weeks, as part of efforts to get North Korea to dismantle its nuclear arsenal. EFE

co-ag/sc/ssk/dl