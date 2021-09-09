A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 09 September 2021 shows Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), meeting the labour innovators and merited persons who participated in the celebrations of the 73rd founding anniversary of the DPRK at the office building of the Party Central Committee, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a moment from the military parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, early 09 September 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a moment from the military parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, early 09 September 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front) waving at the crowd during a military parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, early 09 September 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean state media confirmed Thursday a midnight military parade was held in Pyongyang to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of its founding, although no missiles were apparently exhibited during the event.

The parade, seemingly smaller in scale than on other occasions, was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, although he did not make an address, according to state news agency KCNA and the newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

As usual, Kim presided over the event from a balcony at the western end of Kim Il-sung Square, where he was flanked by the other four members of the single-party politburo presidium, including Pak Jong-chon, who was recently appointed a member of this powerful body.

(...)