North Korean state media confirmed Thursday a midnight military parade was held in Pyongyang to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of its founding, although no missiles were apparently exhibited during the event.
The parade, seemingly smaller in scale than on other occasions, was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, although he did not make an address, according to state news agency KCNA and the newspaper Rodong Sinmun.
As usual, Kim presided over the event from a balcony at the western end of Kim Il-sung Square, where he was flanked by the other four members of the single-party politburo presidium, including Pak Jong-chon, who was recently appointed a member of this powerful body.
(...)