A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the successful launch from a submarine of a Pukguksong-3 SLBM by the Academy of Defense Science in Wonsan Bay, North Korea, Oct. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/KCNA

North Korea on Thursday confirmed it test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile the day before and said that it was an important achievement amid threats from outside forces.

The state-run KCNA news agency confirmed the reports that came out of South Korea on Wednesday about the launch of the new model of SLBM, though it did not provide any details about its trajectory. EFE-EPA