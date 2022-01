A Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor unit is deployed to counter North Korea's ballistic missiles at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/JAPAN OUT NO ARCHIVES

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of the evaluation test-fire of Hwasong 12-type ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile was conducted under a plan of the Academy of Defence Science, the Second Economy Commission and other institutions concerned, from an undisclosed location, 30 January 2022 (realeased 31 January 2022) EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea Monday announced that it test-fired a mid-range ballistic missile a day ago, the first time since 2017 that the reclusive state has launched a weapon of that reach.

The test confirmed the accuracy, safety, and effectiveness of the ground-to-ground mid-range long-range ballistic missile Hwasong-12, said KCNA, the North Korean state-run news agency.

It was the seventh weapons test by North Korea in the first month of the New Year. EFE